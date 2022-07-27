Popular Love Island challenge set to return TONIGHT

We have some very good news for Love Island fans!

According to The Sun, the popular baby challenge will return to our screens tonight.

A source told the publication: “The islanders will be horrified as they’re woken up by crying babies – and are tasked to look after them all day. It’s a real test of their relationships.”

The baby task is sees the couples try to take care of a realistic doll baby to see how they would cope as parents.

They must feed the babies, change their nappies, and comfort them when they are crying.

The baby challenge will come after one couple are dumped from the villa.

On Tuesday night’s show, the Islanders found out the public had been voting for their favourite couples.

The couples that received the least amount of votes were Paige and Adam, Indiyah and Dami, and Danica and Jamie.

Last night’s show ended on a cliffhanger, so viewers will have to wait until tonight to find out who is going home.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

