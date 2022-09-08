Popular Grey’s Anatomy star set to return for the show’s 19th season

Kate Walsh will reprise her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery for the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy.

The actress made her debut on the medical drama in the Season 1 finale, which aired back in 2005, as Derek Shepherd’s wife.

She appeared on the show for two more seasons, before she left in 2007 to star in spin-off series Private Practice, which ran until 2013.

Kate then returned to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as Dr. Montgomery for three episodes in season 18.

According to Variety, her first appearance in the upcoming 19th season will be in the third episode.

Season 19 is set to premiere on ABC in the US on October 6, and the new episodes will be available to watch in the UK and Ireland on Disney+ at a later date.