Popular EastEnders star returns to the show – just months after exit

Kim Medcalf is returning to EastEnders, just months after her exit from the show.

The 49-year-old is best known for playing Sam Mitchell in the beloved soap.

The mum-of-two has already returned to the iconic set, with a snap of her arriving at the studios making the rounds on social media.

According to Metro, Kim is filming her return scenes after having departed EastEnders back in April.

The actress has played Sam on and off, firstly from 2002 until 2005, until she made her return in 2022.

EastEnders fans are set to rejoice as Sam returns to Walford later this year, after watching her exit Albert Square to set off to Spain for her new business venture.

When she returns, Sam will meet her granddaughter Charlie who was born earlier this month.