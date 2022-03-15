Ad
People are raving about Tyler Henry’s ‘incredible’ new Netflix show Life After Death

Ciara O'Mahony
Tyler Henry’s new show Life After Death joined Netflix last week.

In this intimate reality series, the clairvoyant medium travels across the country to help people connect with their deceased loved ones.

The 26-year-old offers clarity from the beyond, while also searching through his own family’s past.

 

 

Life After Death is currently trending on both Netflix and Twitter, with viewers describing the series as “incredible” and “binge-worthy”.

One fan tweeted: “I have never seen a more captivating, heart-shattering series than #LifeAfterDeath. @tyhenrymedium has the most incredible gift.”

“I’ve never walked away from a series with a sense of tranquility before. This needs a season 2. @netflix – please continue this.”

Another wrote: “I’ve been binge-watching #LifeAfterDeath all morning. I think I only have two episodes left, and I don’t want it to end. @tyhenrymedium is an amazing person and I have so much respect for him. I’m hoping for a season two!”

A third viewer penned: “I could not stop binge watching @tyhenrymedium #LifeAfterDeath – go watch it! I laughed, cried, and connected with so many emotions.”

Check out more reactions below:

