People are raving about Tyler Henry’s ‘incredible’ new Netflix show Life After Death

Tyler Henry’s new show Life After Death joined Netflix last week.

In this intimate reality series, the clairvoyant medium travels across the country to help people connect with their deceased loved ones.

The 26-year-old offers clarity from the beyond, while also searching through his own family’s past.

Life After Death is currently trending on both Netflix and Twitter, with viewers describing the series as “incredible” and “binge-worthy”.

One fan tweeted: “I have never seen a more captivating, heart-shattering series than #LifeAfterDeath. @tyhenrymedium has the most incredible gift.”

“I’ve never walked away from a series with a sense of tranquility before. This needs a season 2. @netflix – please continue this.”

Another wrote: “I’ve been binge-watching #LifeAfterDeath all morning. I think I only have two episodes left, and I don’t want it to end. @tyhenrymedium is an amazing person and I have so much respect for him. I’m hoping for a season two!”

A third viewer penned: “I could not stop binge watching @tyhenrymedium #LifeAfterDeath – go watch it! I laughed, cried, and connected with so many emotions.”

Check out more reactions below:

Was SO freakin excited to see @tyhenrymedium using tarot cards on #LifeAfterDeath!! Already half-way through the season & it’s so heartfelt & so intense. What a fantastic series, @netflix. Congratulations @tyhenrymedium, & thank you for raising the bar. 🙏🏻✨ — Dana Newkirk (@Weird_Dana) March 13, 2022

I’m convinced #TylerHenry is an angel on earth. The way he handles his clients and people around him in general seems heaven sent. I feel so warm watching his interactions 💕 #LifeAfterDeath #lifeafterdeathwithtylerhenry — Gen Soo Choon (@Genevieve_L3na) March 15, 2022

