People are raving about new Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six

Daisy Jones & The Six is the show everyone is talking about right now.

The series, which is based on the bestselling book by New York Times bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid, premiered on Prime Video on March 3.

It follows a coming of age girl as she navigates life in Los Angeles in the 1960’s, sneaking into clubs on the Sunset Strip, sleeping with rock stars, and dreaming of singing at the Whisky a Go-Go.

When she reaches her twenties, Daisy’s on the road to stardom but what will happen when she crosses paths with the lead singer of the band The Six, Billy Dunne?

Riley Keough stars as Daisy in the series, while Sam Claflin plays Billy Dunne.

Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Sebastian Chacon, Josh Whitehouse, Will Harrison,Timothy Olyphant, Tom Wright, and Nabiyah Be also star in the hit show.

Since the show’s premiere, fans have been raving about Daisy Jones & The Six on Twitter.

One fan tweeted: “Everything about Daisy Jones and the six is perfect. The cast, roll out/marketing, fandom, production, show, I could go on. I’ve never had so much faith and excitement in an adaptation so thank you to cast, crew, and ofc djats fandom, you all made the wait worth it.”

Another wrote: “finally a show with a great storyline, amazing acting, beautiful cinematography and incredible soundtrack. daisy jones and the six is real television. i’m obsessed.”

Check out more reactions to the show below:

Everything about Daisy Jones and the six is perfect. The cast, roll out/marketing, fandom, production, show, I could go on. I’ve never had so much faith and excitement in an adaptation so thank you to cast, crew, and ofc djats fandom, you all made the wait worth it🥺🫶 — joy ❀ ♪ | djats spoilers! (@daisysixgroupie) March 3, 2023

Daisy Jones and the Six! 😍😍 The book was amazing… so far this show is incredible! Perfect cast for it! — Shallen ✌🏼 (@Shallen_Malone) March 4, 2023

The first two episodes of daisy jones and the six were SOOO good. The cast is amazing. I was literally !!! pic.twitter.com/UbAWY1wcPM — dayra (@vixennicks) March 2, 2023

Im officially obsessed with daisy jones and the six — Bella ♡ (@PoopyExplosion) March 6, 2023

I just had to share how much I am LOVING Daisy Jones and The Six ✨ The cast are amazing & Daisy is my absolute fav 🌼 Big fan of the book & the series is bringing it!!! — Rachael Wotherspoon (@ImRachW) March 7, 2023

finally a show with a great storyline, amazing acting, beautiful cinematography and incredible soundtrack. daisy jones and the six is real television. i’m obsessed — simon (@undersurfaces) March 4, 2023