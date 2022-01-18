Paris Hilton’s Netflix show cancelled after just one season

Paris Hilton’s Netflix show has been cancelled after just one season.

According to Deadline, the streaming service has decided not to renew Cooking With Paris.

The six-part series premiered in August, and followed the hotel heiress as she tried out a variety of recipes with some celebrity friends.

A host of famous faces appeared on the show, including Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Nikki Glaser, Saweetie, and Lele Pons.

The socialite also filmed an episode with her mother Kathy Hilton and sister Nicky.

While Paris’ cooking show has been cancelled, fans can still watch her Peacock reality series Paris in Love.

The show follows Paris as she plans her wedding to Carter Reum, who she married in November.