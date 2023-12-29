Paige Thorne hints at Love Island return ahead of All Stars series

Paige Thorne has fuelled rumours she’s returning to Love Island for the upcoming All Stars series.

The 26-year-old, who appeared on the eighth season of the ITV dating show in 2022, was linked to the All Stars lineup last month.

The brand new spin-off series will be filmed in South Africa in January, and Paige has now hinted she’s heading somewhere sunny.

On Friday, the former paramedic posted an Instagram Story of her toned physique alongside the caption: “Fully body lymphatic drainage before my hols ☀️.”

Alongside this story, Paige also aroused suspicion on TikTok recently when she liked a comment from a fan which asked her: “Are we going to see you on All-Stars?”

Paige was linked to the All Stars lineup last month despite reports she had struck up a romance with rapper Formz, aka Josh Foreman.

The pair were first linked back in August – when eagle-eyed fans spotted they were both sharing similar snaps from a trip to Barcelona.

However, fan have speculated that the couple have gone their separate ways after the rapper posted a cryptic message to his Instagram calling girlfriends “overrated.”

He wrote on Instagram: “Girlfriends are overrated. All they make you do is pay for fuel and feed them constantly. I said what I said. Stay woke.”

During her first stint on Love Island, Paige was initially coupled up with rugby star Jacques O’Neill before he dramatically left the villa.

The Welsh native then struck up a romance with bombshell Adam Collard, and the pair narrowly missed out on a place in the final.

Just weeks after leaving the villa, the couple called it quits after a video of Adam cosying up to a girl in McDonald’s went viral.

According to reports, the upcoming All Stars series has been thrown into chaos as the former Islanders who are set to appear on the show are unhappy with their offer of £2,000-a-week.

Although they are being offered a 433% increase on the usual fee, which is £375-a-week, sources have claimed they want more.

A source told The Sun: “Most of the returning stars have already filmed promo videos for Love Island All Stars but haven’t signed their contracts.

“They are pushing ITV for more cash because they’re saying £2,000 a week isn’t enough.

“Many of the Islanders rely on their social media deals to make cash and by going into the villa, their revenue source will be down.”

“The All Stars cast are clubbing together to try and put the pressure on but as far as ITV are concerned, the pay deal on the table is good and fair.”

The source added: “Ultimately the stars going back on the show will have a major profile lift from going back into the villa – plus they’re basically getting paid to go on holiday.”

A second source noted that: “Love Island bosses are making a conscious effort to only cast stars who are actually looking for love.”

“They want the celebs to be genuine about having a second chance at meeting their soul mate rather than using the chance of going into the villa again as an opportunity to make money.

“It’s gearing up to be a very exciting series and producers are confident that they’ll get a great cast for the new series.”

Maya Jama will return to host the spin-off series, which is taking place in South Africa.