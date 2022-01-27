Netflix series All of Us Are Dead is being hailed as the new Squid Game

Netflix released the official trailer for their new show All of Us Are Dead earlier this month, and it has already been viewed over 12 million times.

The Korean zombie series centers on a small town overrun by zombies due to a mysterious virus.

A high school becomes the epicenter of the infection, with students fighting against a growing crowd to stay alive.

Netflix teased: “The school turned into a bloody battleground and our friends into worst enemies. Who will make it out alive? Will you kill, or let yourself be killed. School’s out for the Apocalypse.”

Following the enormous success of Korean series Squid Game last year, fans are predicting All of Us Are Dead will be the streaming giant’s next big hit.

Taking to Twitter after watching the trailer, one fan wrote: “all of us are dead is going to be the next squid game. i called it. if it gets a mega hype i want the credit for it.”

Another penned: “all of us are dead gonna be the new squid game.”

All eight episodes of the first season join Netflix on Friday, January 28.