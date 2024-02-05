New Love Island: All Stars bombshell ‘revealed’ – and he’s already got history with TWO of the girls

Joe Garratt is set to enter the Love Island: All Stars villa.

According to The Sun, the 27-year-old’s arrival will be teased at the end of tonight’s episode.

Joe’s entrance could cause some trouble as he already has history with two of the girls.

Insiders have claimed Joe has kissed Georgia Harrison in the past, as well as Molly Smith.

A source said: “Joe and Molly is an interesting one and will have fans reeling.”

“She only split with Callum Jones in September, so either her and Joe snogged over four years ago – before Molly got with Callum on Love Island 2020 – or in the few months since they split.

“It will blow open the Molly and Callum split once again, after his revelation of sleeping with 16 girls since the break-up shocked the villa.”

Joe shot to fame on the 2019 series of Love Island, in which he was partnered with Lucie Donlan.

Series five also featured popular Islanders like Maura Higgins, Molly-Mae Hague, and Tommy Fury.

Joe will be reunited with Anton Danyluk in the All Stars villa, who also appeared on series five of the dating show.

Joe’s first stint on the show was marred by controversy, as he was accused of “manipulating” his partner Lucie – which he later denied.

At the time, he responded by saying: “I didn’t manipulate or abuse her. I am gutted that it has been perceived in that way because it wasn’t like that at all.

“I may have worded things wrong and the cameras are on you 24/7. I may have slipped up but I am only human.”