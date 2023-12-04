New documentary on Ashling Murphy’s murder to air on Virgin Media

Virgin Media Television will air a new documentary on the murder of Ashling Murphy tonight.

Evil In The Room: The Ashling Murphy Story examines the brutal murder of the 23-year-old primary school teacher, who was attacked and killed while jogging along the Grand Canal just outside Tullamore, County Offaly in January 2022.

Celebrating her life and the impact her death has had on Irish society, the Virgin Media News documentary follows the Garda investigation and the dramatic trial that ended in a guilty verdict for Ashling’s killer, Josef Puška.

The 33-year-old was sentenced to the mandatory term of life imprisonment for Ashling’s murder last month, and has since lodged an appeal against his conviction.

It’s understood one of the main grounds of his appeal surrounds his murder confession to to Gardaí in St James Hospital, two days after the school teacher was killed on January 12, 2022.

Ashling’s killing in broad daylight caused widespread shock in 2022, prompting vigils across Ireland and the UK and reigniting debate around violence against women.

Evil In The Room: The Ashling Murphy Story airs tonight at 10:20pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.