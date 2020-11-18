Netflix release trailer for docuseries on notorious serial killer

The Yorkshire Ripper terrorised the North of England for years

Netflix have released the trailer for a docuseries on one of England’s most notorious serial killers.

‘The Ripper’ is a four-part series about Peter Sutcliffe, aka The Yorkshire Ripper, who terrorised the North of England from 1975 until 1980.

In 1981, he was convicted of murdering thirteen women and attempting to murder seven others, and spent the rest of his life in prison until his recent death last week.

The documentary promises to show how the atrocious murders affected the country at the time, leaving women fearful for their lives.

The official synopsis reads: “Investigators and witnesses recall the Yorkshire Ripper murders, which cast a dark shadow over the north of England in the late 1970s.”

Brought to Netflix by the creators of ‘Don’t F**k With Cats’, ‘The Ripper’ joins the streaming giant on December 16.