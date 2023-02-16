Netflix release the official trailer for season 5 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive

The official trailer for season 5 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive is here.

The popular Netflix series takes fans behind the scenes of F1 racing, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the world championship.

The new season will offer never-before-seen footage and interviews from the sport’s biggest names.

Season five is sure to provide plenty of drama, as it will follow the intense title battle between Red Bull and Ferrari, with Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc continuing their rivalry on the race track.

Daniel Ricciardo’s departure from McLaren will also be a big topic, as he’s made the move back to Red Bull as their reserve driver.

The 10 new episodes will join Netflix on February 24. Check out the official trailer below: