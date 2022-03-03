Netflix pausing all projects in Russia amid attacks on Ukraine

Netflix has revealed they are pausing all projects in Russia amid their attacks on Ukraine.

Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last Thursday, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

Other entertainment giants, including Universal, Warner Bros, Sony Pictures, The Walt Disney Company and Paramount Pictures have also announced that they are ceasing operations in Russia.

A Universal spokesperson said: “In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Universal Pictures has paused planned theatrical releases in Russia.”

Paramount picture have pulled their upcoming action comedy The Lost City starring Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe from being shown in Russia.

A spokesperson for Paramount said: “As we witness the ongoing tragedy in Ukraine, we have decided to pause the theatrical release of our upcoming films in Russia, including The Lost City, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.”

“We stand by all those impacted by the humanitarian crisis across Ukraine, Russia, and our international markets and will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds,” they added.

While Warner Bros has stopped the release of The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz and Sony has pulled it’s vampire superhero flick Morbius, starring Jared Leto.

Other Tech giants such as Apple, Google and Twitter have also cut down their business in Russia since the start of the conflict.