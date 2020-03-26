Netflix offer £3 million to bring iconic TV show back to our screens

Netflix have offered a reported £3 million to bring back Little Britain.

The hit comedy series has been absent from our screens for 15 years, and now Netflix have asked the show’s stars David Walliams and Matt Lucas to reprise their roles for a reboot.

A source told The Sun: “Netflix have set up phone meetings next week with David and Matt. The offer they are making is more than double the BBC could make.”

“It’d be a package of well over a million each. David and Matt don’t need the cash but bosses at Netflix know they are a more viable option for the brand.”

The source continued: “David and Matt have agreed to give the BBC due consideration. But the idea of taking Little Britain global and working in a less restrictive environment is a really attractive prospect.”

The news comes after the hilarious duo created a special Little Brexit episode for Radio 4 back in October – which sparked rumours of the show’s return.