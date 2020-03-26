"I’m doing this in honour of my amazing mum who I miss every day..."

Brian Dowling launches new podcast in honour of his late mother

Brian Dowling today launches his hotly anticipated podcast, titled Death Becomes Him.

The TV personality hopes to normalise grief through a series of interviews and discussions on the topic.

The first episode of the series is due to launch on March 26th at 1pm, with the second episode, which features Pippa O’Connor, launching on Tuesday March 31st.

“Episode 1 of my new podcast series Death Becomes Him will be live today at 1pm on all streaming platforms. It’s the most emotional & vulnerable thing I have ever done. I wanted to sit down & have an honest conversation about death & grief,” he posted on Instagram.

“Death is still such a taboo subject & something that should be talked about more. Dealing with grief is tricky as there’s no easy way to do it.”

His first episode is with husband Arthur Gourounlian.

“In this first episode I sit down with @gourounlian & we discuss the loss of his dad when he was only 16 years old & how it effected him and shaped him into the man that I love today.”

“I’m doing this in honour of my amazing mum who I miss so much each & every day. Mum would always say there is nothing you can’t fix by sitting down with a cup of tea & having a good old chat.”

“I’m a talker & truly believe talking is therapy. I hope this podcast is able to help people & let them know they aren’t alone. Please let me know what you think!”