Perrie Edwards complains about ‘cooking and cleaning’ for footballer boyfriend during lockdown

The singer is currently self-isolating with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards has complained that she’s been “cooking and cleaning” non stop for her footballer boyfriend during lockdown.

The Little Mix member is currently isolating at home with her boyfriend, Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Speaking to Kiss Radio, the 26-year-old said: “My boyfriend and I have a house in Manchester and a house in London, so we were originally in Manchester together and then we decided to come to London.”

“I kind of wish we’d stayed in Manchester rather than London ‘cos there’s more to do there, like in his house.”

“But we have got a lovely house in London with a little garden so Hatchi [her dog] is alright. It’s just weird, isn’t it? Not being able to leave the house, because I have been isolating for ages now.”

When asked about what she’s been up to at home, Perrie said: “I’ve been singing a little bit, I’ve been cooking a lot because my boyfriend is never full, like try isolating with an athlete!”

“Trying to ration your food and every five seconds ‘I’m hungry! I’m hungry again. Can I have some food now?’ I’m like, seriously?”

The singer also revealed the Playstation in their house has already caused some tension between them.

“I’m probably this close to burning, or just cutting straight through the wire of the PlayStation,” she said. “There’s going to be a situation here.”

“Honestly, even just sat in the lounge trying to Netflix and chill there’s just ‘It’s behind you mate behind you urghhh.’ I’m like ‘Stop with the PlayStation for two seconds!'”