Netflix confirm release date for season five of Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Netflix has confirmed the release date for season five of Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

The popular series takes fans behind the scenes of F1 racing, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the world championship.

Thankfully fans won’t have to wait much longer for new episodes, as season five will land on the streaming platform on February 24.

Formula 1: Drive To Survive returns February 24 — and here’s your first look at Season 5! pic.twitter.com/17R4SAGck6 — Netflix (@netflix) January 12, 2023

The series has grown in popularity over the past few years, with season 4 attracting the biggest audience to date and breaking into the weekly Top 10 in 56 countries.

Season five is sure to provide plenty of drama, as it will follow the intense title battle between Red Bull and Ferrari, with Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc continuing their rivalry on the race track.

Daniel Ricciardo’s departure from McLaren will also be a big topic, as he’s made the move back to Red Bull as their reserve driver.

The news comes ahead of an exciting weekend for Irish fans of Formula 1.

This Sunday, January 15, the Red Bull Showrun is taking place along the North Wall Quay in Dublin.

The thrilling motorsports spectacle will feature former F1 driver David Coulthard as he demonstrates the roaring power, speed, and sound of Sebastian Vettel’s Championship winning RB7 car live before thousands of thrilled spectators.

Red Bull Motorsports Athletes Conor Shanahan (Drifter) and Mike Jensen (Stunt Bike Rider) will join Coulthard for the Showrun in an epic display of skill and showmanship.

The 2023 Red Bull Showrun, which is now sold out, will run from 4:30pm until 6pm, along the North Wall Quay of Dublin City Centre.