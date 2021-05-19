Netflix confirm premiere date for season two of Too Hot To Handle

Netflix have confirmed the premiere date for season two of Too Hot To Handle.

The first season aired in April last year, and followed a group of singletons living together in a luxury beachside villa looking for love.

However in a surprising twist, the contestants were banned from getting physical with each other, in the hopes of forming deeper, emotional connections.

Every time a couple broke the rules, the villa lost some of the $100,000 prize money up for grabs, which caused serious drama.

In a teaser clip for the new season, released earlier today, Netflix gave viewers a sneak peek at the new villa where the singletons will be staying.

The streaming giant revealed episodes one to four will be joining the platform on Wednesday, June 23 and episodes 5-10 episodes will join on June 30.

It comes after season one stars Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago sparked rumours they have rekindled their romance.