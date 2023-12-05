Nella Rose pulls out of first TV interview after I’m A Celeb elimination

Nella Rose suddenly pulled out of her first TV interview since she became the second celebrity to be voted off I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

On Monday night, hosts Ant and Dec revealed the YouTube star received the fewest votes from the public.

The social media star was due to appear on the breakfast show Lorraine, on Tuesday morning, but pulled out of her interview.

Nella was due to appear on the show, before the host announced on Good Morning Britain: “I can tell you what’s coming up following Nella’s jungle exit last night.”

“It’s a shame she’s not talking to anybody, but anyway, I’m going to be joined by Nick Pickard‘s girlfriend, Sarah.”

The star reportedly pulled out of her interview, to “rest and recover.”

Typically, stars eliminated from the show appear on Lorraine the morning after, to be interviewed by the Scottish presenter.

Friends of Nella told the MailOnline that the star needed to “process” her time on the show.

A source told the publication: “All Nella needs right now is a day to relax and process all the happenings from her time on I’m A Celeb.”

“While she absolutely loved her experience, there has also been a lot to digest and discuss with ITV plus her team, she didn’t feel ready to be interviewed on live television by Lorraine just yet.”

The insider continued: “Her brother Albert arrived in Australia shortly after she was evicted from the show, and it means the world to her having him by her side.”

“It may have looked like she wasn’t met by anyone close to her as she crossed the I’m A Celeb bridge, but her brother wasn’t far away.”

Upon her elimination, fans of the show took to X to share their thoughts on the star.

One X user penned: “nella rose i hope you know how f**king proud we are of you.”

Another wrote: “me tuning into i’m a celeb for the time since launch night to watch nigel leave but instead i was confronted with the queen, the icon and the legend nella rose leaving.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “After today, I don’t want to see anymore #nellarose slander, she’s off your tvs now unless you choose to stay watching her. Well done nella.”

