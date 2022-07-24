Multiple contestants to leave the Love Island villa in shock dumping

Multiple contestants will leave the Love Island villa in a shock dumping during Sunday night’s episode.

After taking part in a fun sports day challenge, the Islanders will be asked to gather around the fire pit immediately.

The contestants find out the public has been voting for the most compatible couple, and the Islanders with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the villa.

As the three couples with the fewest votes stand before their fellow Islanders, they receive another text regarding tonight’s dumping.

But what does it say, and who will be leaving the villa tonight?

At the end of Friday night’s episode, viewers were asked to vote for the most compatible couples in the villa following the latest recoupling.

The current couples are:

Gemma and Luca

Indiyah and Dami

Ekin-Su and Davide

Tasha and Andrew

Paige and Adam

Lacey and Deji

Nathalia and Reece

In tonight’s recoupling, here’s who the girls picked to recouple with:

🫶 Tasha & Andrew

🫶 Indiyah & Dami

🫶 Gemma & Luca

🫶 Paige & Adam

🫶 Lacey & Deji

🫶 Danica & Jamie

🫶 Ekin-Su & Davide

🫶 Nathalia & Reece #LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 22, 2022

Hours before the dumping, the Islanders take part in a villa sports day.

Split into two teams, the red team is captained by Gemma and the blue team is led by Paige.

Both go head-to-head as they face three rounds: the egg and spoon race, the three-legged race, followed by a game of tug of war.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.