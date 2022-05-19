MTV’s The Hills set for a reboot with brand new cast

MTV’s The Hills is set for a reboot with a brand new cast.

Titled ‘The Hills: Next Gen’, the new show will feature a brand new and more diverse cast.

The upcoming series will follow a close group of twentysomething friends and entrepreneurs who are coming of age in L.A.

The group are expected to navigate realities of race, class, identity, addiction, family drama, romance and becoming self-made in the hills of Malibu.

The series was created by Adam DiVello and executive produced by Liz Gateley and Sean Travis.

The original series ran for six season from 2006 – 2010, which focused on the groups personal and professional lives in L.A.

MTV then revived the series in 2018, which was called The Hills: New Beginnings, with the original cast returning for the reboot.