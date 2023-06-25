Molly Marsh reveals which Love Island couples she doesn’t think will work out

Molly Marsh has revealed which Love Island couples she doesn’t think will work out.

The 24-year-old was brutally dumped from the villa on Friday night, after bombshell Kady McDermott stole Zachariah Noble from her.

The theatre actress has since shared her verdict on each of the couples, revealing which ones she is rooting for and which ones she does not think will work out.

Speaking about Zach and Kady, Molly admitted: “I actually don’t see it going anywhere. I know Kady mentioned these traits in a guy she wanted and Zach does fit those traits.”

“Mature, relaxed and all of that. So we’ll see with that and if there is something there then there is and it’s meant to be but I’m hoping there’s not.”

The reality star also revealed she doesn’t believe there is any romantic connection between Mitchel, who she was coupled up with on day one, and Jess.

She explained: “I see a great friendship there. I don’t see any romantic energy and I don’t think either of them really see it. They’re maybe trying to see it. In all, they are friends to me.”

As for Tyrique and Ella? Molly said: “I like where they’re going. They are a strong couple. I feel like they just need to see each other in different scenarios.”

“They need to ease the pressure on each other, take it a lot slower and see where it goes naturally without forcing things.”

Sharing her thoughts on Whitney and Mehdi, the blonde beauty said: “They’re loved up but they don’t show it.”

“They’re introverted people in a very strange way as they’re big characters. There’s definitely something there and I love where it’s going and I’m excited to see if it carries on.”

Speaking about Catherine and Scott’s new romance, Molly told ITV: “I think they’re very compatible. There’s definitely something there. I feel like Scott could maybe sway but right now as it is they’re going strong.”

Finally, Molly revealed what she thinks about Leah and Montel’s blossoming romance.

She said: “I am backing all the way. I feel like they look great together, they’ve found something so soon.”

“I can see how happy Leah is, I can see it in her eyes when she talks about Montel. I think there’s something really special for them two.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.

