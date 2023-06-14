Molly gets territorial in Love Island preview

Molly gets territorial in tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Earlier this week, the blonde beauty shared a sneaky kiss on the terrace with Zachariah.

However, on Tuesday night, new bombshell Charlotte chose to couple up with him, stealing him from Molly.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, Charlotte is keen to spend more time with Zach, and joins him for a workout in the outside gym.

The pair aren’t alone for long, as Molly strolls over to join them – burning holes in the back over their heads as she watches Zach instructing Charlotte on how to do weighted squats.

From the beanbags, Jess says: “Molly’s doing the most,” while Sammy agrees: “If I was Zach, I’d be like go away, give me a minute.”

Molly pulls a mat up beside Zach and Charlotte, saying: “Right, are we all having a plank off? Go hard or go home.”

Check out the second episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley is joined by comedian Enya Martin.

The pair share their thoughts of this year’s cast following the first week, and discuss all the drama that went down.

Alan and Enya also share who their favourite, and least favourite, Islanders are so far – and reveal who they think will make it to the final…

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.