Michael Owen reveals if he’ll be entering the Love Island villa for the ‘Meet the Parents’ episode

Michael Owen has confirmed he will NOT be entering the Love Island villa if his daughter Gemma makes it to the ‘Meet the Parents’ episode.

Fans of the show were hoping they would see the former footballer make an appearance, but he has sadly shut down the speculation.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ At The Races after watching his horse run, Michael explained: “My wife will do that duty. I’ll represent the horses and she’ll represent the daughter.”

Love Island regularly has a ‘Meet the Parents’ episode where the parents are flown to the villa where they can catch up with their loved one, and meet their partner.

This episode usually happens towards the end of the season when the couples are more settled in and secure in their relationship.

It was previously revealed that Michael has a completely open schedule during the week of the episode.

If Michael made an appearance, it would be the first time he’s seen his daughter since mid-May when she flew Balearic island to begin quarantining in mid-may ahead of the ITV2 show’s premiere.

A source told The Sun: “The end of July looks to be a golden opportunity for Michael to see Gemma.”

“He’s notoriously private and anything could change between now and finals week but, all things considered, the odds on him taking part are better than ever.”