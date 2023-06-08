MAJOR fashion brand ‘eyeing up’ Love Island’s Molly for ‘six-figure deal’

Molly Marsh entered the Love Island villa as part of a ten-strong line-up earlier this week.

The popular dating show returned for its tenth sizzling series on Monday, June 5.

The 21-year-old hails from Doncaster and works as a musical theatre performer and social media creator.

According to The UK Sun, a major fashion brand is eyeing Molly up for a six-figure deal, after just four days in the villa.

A source told the publication: “There were hardly any deals done after [the] winter [series], the only notable signing was Tom Clare for eBay.”

“It was a far cry from the heady days of Ekin-Su [Cülcüloğlu], Paige [Thorne], Indiyah [Polack], Gemma [Owen] and Tasha [Ghouri] all inking contracts for fashion and beauty immediately after they left the villa.”

“But Molly seems to have awakened the thirst from brands to work with Islanders and already has a number of offers on the table.”

The source continued: “The biggest is a six-figure fee from a big fashion brand.”

Molly is currently coupled up with Mitchel Taylor.

Ahead of her villa stint, the blonde beauty had 42.4k Instagram followers, which has since risen to 74.6k.

