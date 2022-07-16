Luca Bish’s sister insists Love Island is NOT a true reflection of his personality

Luca Bish’s sister has insisted that Love Island is NOT a true reflection of his personality.

She has been running his social media accounts since he entered the villa, and has been receiving “negative comments” about her brother.

On Friday, she re-shared a fan’s opinion to Luca’s Instagram story which read: “You always support him even if he’s wrong, which isn’t fair.”

Luca’s sister responded, “Okay let’s touch on this.. I know Luca better than anyone. Fact. What you see in 40 minutes isn’t necessarily a reflection of the person he actually is.”

“It’s unbelievable TV, granted. I’m hooked to it 🤣, and the producers are doing an INCREDIBLE job (best season yet right?!), but I’m also not naive.”

“Luca is the kindest, caring, most hilarious soul a lot of people have the pleasure of knowing on the outside world, and to be frank, anything that’s been shown to react to has been warranted.”

“If I believed he was wrong in any instance then I’d be the first to admit it! I think he’s being amazing, genuinely. I for one wouldn’t be able to have vulnerability on national television.”

“When people try to create a narrative about him as a person based on such a small segment of a day, in an environment with heightened emotions, of course I’ll bite (I’m a Bish after all.. 🎣),” she continued.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion but there’s always a bigger picture.. It’s difficult watching some ex Islanders trying to create negative conversation about anyone in there (not just Luca) when they know EXACTLY what it’s like as a family to be reading negative comments. Rant over.”

Luca has been loved-up with Gemma Owen over the past couple of weeks, and the couple recently dropped the L-bomb.

However, Love Island fans have been accusing Luca of being overprotective towards the 19-year-old.

One Twitter user wrote, “I’m finally starting to see the toxic side of Luca, he’s too overprotective like nothing even happened mate😭 will you just shoot every person that talks with Gemma?”

A second agreed, “See the way Luca gets so overprotective, typically guys like that end up being the ones who cheat. I would nooooot trust him on the outside tbh, he’s way too weird about talking to the opposite sex.”

A third said, “if luca continues being so jealous and overprotective he’ll just end up pushing her away.”

I’m finally starting to see the toxic side of Luca, he’s too overprotective like nothing even happened mate 😭 will you just shoot every person that talks with Gemma ?#LoveIsland — Matos🌻 (@simpforwanda4) July 16, 2022

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.