Love Island’s Mehdi reveals where he stands with Whitney after being dumped from the villa

Mehdi Edno has revealed where he stands with Whitney Adebayo, after being dumped from the Love Island villa.

On Tuesday night, the results of the public’s vote for their least favourite Islanders was revealed.

The Frenchman was subsequently dumped alongside his co-star Mal Nichol.

Speaking about his relationship with Whitney during his exit interview with ITV, Mehdi said: “I’d say it was great.”

“We had ups and downs but if we focus on the ups they were so good.”

“Obviously it’s hard for me to leave now as we had something good going on but I’m hopeful we can make things work, for now she needs to live her experience to the fullest.”

“I did want to explore a connection with Leah [Taylor], but I was always drawn back to Whitney,” Mehdi continued.

