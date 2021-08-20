Love Island’s drama-filled reunion show is set to return this year

We can't wait for this!

Love Island’s drama-filled reunion show will return in 2021, after being off air for two years.

The after show will reunite all the Islanders for the first time since leaving the villa, where they will discuss everything that happened this season.

A source told The Sun: “The reunion will be filmed after the final next week. The extra episode will give fans a glimpse of their favourite couples as they take on the outside world.”

The reunion show last aired in 2019, and it promised to give “friends and foes the first chance to see each other again.”

The show will put questions to the Islanders about their time in the villa, and will highlight some of the most shocking moments from this year’s season.

The reunion has seen some dramatic moments in the past, including the time Anton Danyluk claimed he and Molly-Mae Hague were never friends – which she disagreed with.

This year’s reunion show is guaranteed to be explosive, as Millie and Liam could come face-to-face with Lillie Haynes, who he grew close to in Casa Amor.

Faye’s explosive row with Teddy is also sure to be a topic of conversation, as it sparked thousands of Ofcom complaints this year.

Kaz and Tyler could be reunited with their Casa Amor beaus Matthew and Clarisse, and all eyes will be on Liberty and Jake as they broke up just three days before the final – and have reportedly left the villa in a shocking twist.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.