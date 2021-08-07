Viewers complain to Ofcom over Faye’s behaviour on Love Island

The 26-year-old has sparked serious backlash on social media

Love Island fans have complained to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom over Faye’s behaviour in Friday night’s episode.

During the dramatic episode, Teddy Soares faced the wrath of Faye Winter after a clip of him in Casa Amor was played during the Movie Challenge.

The clip showed Teddy admitting he was “sexually attracted” to one of the new girls, Clarisse.

Faye erupted over the video, and claimed Teddy lied to her about what really went on in Casa Amor.

However, the 26-year-old defended himself by insisting nothing happened between him and Clarisse in the second villa – as he slept outside the whole time he was there.

As Teddy tried to smooth things over with Faye, she refused to speak to him and loudly screamed at him in front of the whole villa.

Eventually, the pair went for a one-on-one chat but Faye quickly ended their romance as soon as they sat down.

It’s all over for Faye and Teddy 💔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/x0YtdqIgq8 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 6, 2021

The 26-year-old said: “Regardless of what was shown or said, I know my worth and this is done. I’m glad that screen came out tonight, it tells me a lot about you.”

Teddy replied: “If you don’t want to believe that I give a s**t about you… I’m less p**sed off about what you saw, and I’m more p**sed off about the way that you’ve reacted.”

Angered by his statement, Faye stood up and said: “I’m done with this conversation. If you wanna speak about my reaction based on your actions, you can f**k off. My reaction was only based on your f**king actions, so f**k off.”

Their row sparked a huge reaction on social media, and most viewers seemed to side with Teddy – as they believe he did nothing wrong.

Justice for Teddy, bruh that guy is a gem! Faye is doing too much I think it’s because she knows she’s in the wrong so she’s throwing tantrums as a distraction. All I can say is he deserves SOO MUCH BETTER #loveisland — Q.U.E.E.N_K🔱 (@Afyia_SarfO) August 7, 2021

What happend on love island last night was totally uncalled for. Especially for the mental health of Teddy. He honestly did not deserve it at all. Justice for teddy. pic.twitter.com/871TOEqqbC — Justine Newsom (@justine_newsom) August 7, 2021

let’s just take a second and realise that if it was the other way around and Teddy spoke to Faye like that then he would be cancelled, labelled as abusive and immediately booted off of the show #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/IuAjMNdVAQ — noah (@noahharris0412) August 7, 2021

Get Faye out.

Teddy comforted her during her silly meltdown a few days ago with her crocodile tears and this is how she treats him in return…Teddy deserves better. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/OSsiMfZ2xs — 𝐊𝐙 (@kh8deza) August 7, 2021

the amount of patience this man has is beyond me. didnt raise his voice ONCE while being screamed at #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/H2ZdhmDDW5 — zoe (@shiratorizahoe) August 7, 2021

Me breaking into the Villa rescuing Teddy from Faye and the producers

#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/t3efY1MtgN — EH10 (@Chocosaj1) August 7, 2021

Faye I NEVER wanna see you near my Teddy again #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/EPZ4iJ4vzM — ♡︎ (@selmasele) August 6, 2021

As a viewer I felt genuinely uncomfortable and disturbed with the way Faye spoke to teddy which honestly makes me wonder about the emotions he must have been going through #LoveIsland — iced coffee connassieur (@joana_muzondo) August 6, 2021

Some fans were so outraged over the scenes that they complained to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

One viewer tweeted: “My first ever complaint to Ofcom what I just watched was horrendous. Mental health needs to be taken seriously Faye needs help.”

“That one hour condensed episode, was from however many hours of Faye just Gaslighting Teddy!”

My first ever complaint to Ofcom what I just watched was horrendous 🤦🏻‍♀️ Mental health needs to be taken seriously Faye needs help. That one hour condensed episode, was from however many hours of Faye just Gaslighting Teddy! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/VL7u3r0rBB — Kaylee Gibbs (@Gibbsy88) August 6, 2021

#loveisland when we thought teddy and faye would be our winners and now we’re on the phone to ofcom 😭 pic.twitter.com/v3tFKElRwp — Lily Steel (@LilySteel6) August 6, 2021

You guys thought I was joking about that Ofcom complaint? No one can mess with Teddy like that 💅🏽 #LoveIsland #Faye pic.twitter.com/gdG6Xgzx0W — hamdaa (@stfuhamzino) August 6, 2021

Genuinely thinking about filing an Ofcom complaint about tonight’s episode because even the 10 minutes of “conversation” I saw between Faye and Teddy was scary icl. #LoveIsland — Ama Otuo (@amak020) August 6, 2021

Made my first ever (and hopefully last) ofcom complaint on Faye Winter for giving Teddy emotional distress this whole season🙄 #Teddy #ofcom #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/3r7hEmI3ez — 𝐊𝐙 (@kh8deza) August 7, 2021

Don’t normally want anything to do with Ofcom – have never ever complained but after watching tonight’s episode of Love Island, a complaint was necessary. So uncomfortable to watch.

#loveisland #faye #mentalhealth pic.twitter.com/lgvOOdXAhL — EML (@Shem_x) August 6, 2021