Viewers complain to Ofcom over Faye’s behaviour on Love Island

The 26-year-old has sparked serious backlash on social media

Kendra Becker | Editor
Love Island fans have complained to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom over Faye’s behaviour in Friday night’s episode.

During the dramatic episode, Teddy Soares faced the wrath of Faye Winter after a clip of him in Casa Amor was played during the Movie Challenge.

The clip showed Teddy admitting he was “sexually attracted” to one of the new girls, Clarisse.

Clarisse and Teddy in Casa Amor | ITV

Faye erupted over the video, and claimed Teddy lied to her about what really went on in Casa Amor.

However, the 26-year-old defended himself by insisting nothing happened between him and Clarisse in the second villa – as he slept outside the whole time he was there.

As Teddy tried to smooth things over with Faye, she refused to speak to him and loudly screamed at him in front of the whole villa.

Eventually, the pair went for a one-on-one chat but Faye quickly ended their romance as soon as they sat down.

The 26-year-old said: “Regardless of what was shown or said, I know my worth and this is done. I’m glad that screen came out tonight, it tells me a lot about you.”

Teddy replied: “If you don’t want to believe that I give a s**t about you… I’m less p**sed off about what you saw, and I’m more p**sed off about the way that you’ve reacted.”

Angered by his statement, Faye stood up and said: “I’m done with this conversation. If you wanna speak about my reaction based on your actions, you can f**k off. My reaction was only based on your f**king actions, so f**k off.”

Their row sparked a huge reaction on social media, and most viewers seemed to side with Teddy – as they believe he did nothing wrong.

Some fans were so outraged over the scenes that they complained to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

One viewer tweeted: “My first ever complaint to Ofcom what I just watched was horrendous. Mental health needs to be taken seriously Faye needs help.”

“That one hour condensed episode, was from however many hours of Faye just Gaslighting Teddy!”

