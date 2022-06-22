Love Island’s Amber addresses ‘rift’ between her and Ekin-Su after being dumped from the villa

Love Island’s Amber Beckford has addressed the “rift” between herself and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu after being dumped from the villa on Tuesday night.

On Monday’s episode, tensions rose between Ekin-Su and the other girls, especially Amber.

The 27-year-old is currently coupled up with Jay Younger, who ruffled her feathers when he said: “I won’t lie, I am sensing a bit of friction between you and Amber [Beckford], I can just sense it.”

After their chat, Ekin-Su casually confronted Amber about Jay’s observation.

Amber responded: “I feel like upstairs, you’ve been really genuine and we’ve seen a vulnerable side to you but I will add, over the last couple of days I’ve thought, is she playing a bit of a game?”

Ekin-Su asked: “What’s your actual issue with me? All you’re saying doesn’t make sense.”

Amber replied: “You’re playing a bit of a game, enjoying the drama,” and Ekin-Su questioned: “Am I playing a game or are you playing a game?”

However, since being dumped from the villa, Amber has addressed the cracks in her relationship with the actress.

In her exit interview the 24-year-old explained: “I feel like we had a good friendship.”

“I think we both really respected each other and we were honest with each other,” she continued. “Sometimes friendships flourish more when you’re honest with each other.”

The London native admitted she “expected” to be dumped when it came between herself, Ekin-Su and Tasha Ghouri, because “Ekin-Su has brought a lot of drama and Tasha is definitely a sweetheart.”

Amber revealed she believes that Luca Bish, 23, and Gemma Owen, 19, will win the show as she described them as a “strong couple”.

“I think how he reacted with Danica coming in was great and helped Gemma trust Luca even more,” she said.

“I think the whole villa could see the connection between them before they even got together.”

Amber entered the villa on day one, and the public voted for her to be coupled up with Dubliner Dami Hope.

The pair remained in a couple, but Dami’s head began to turn towards Indiyah Pollack before Amber was dumped from the villa.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

