Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Love Island viewers predict the heartbreaking results of the Casa Amor recoupling

From Lifted Entertainment
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Love Island viewers are predicting the results of the Casa Amor recoupling, before it finally airs on Thursday night.

Fans were left fuming at the end of tonight’s episode, as the show ended on a serious cliffhanger.

While bosses teased the Casa Amor recoupling would happen tonight, the episode cut to the credits after host Laura Whitmore asked the new girls to stand in front of the fire pit.

From Lifted Entertainment

Viewers were on the edge of their seats as many of the boys had their heads turned in the main villa while the girls were in Casa Amor over the past few days.

Andrew had struck up a romance with new girl Coco, straying from his current partner Tasha, while Dami got close to Summer, despite being coupled up with Indiyah.

Meanwhile, Jacques shared a kiss with Cheyanne during tonight’s episode, which is sure to leave his partner Paige heartbroken – as she’s stayed loyal to him in Casa Amor.

From Lifted Entertainment

Davide also had his head turned by Mollie, but during tonight’s episode he seemed unsure about his connection with her over Ekin-Su.

Meanwhile over in Casa Amor, not all the girls have stayed loyal while they were away, as Tasha has shared a kiss with new boy Billy, and Indiyah has been getting to know Deji.

With so much up in the air ahead of the recoupling, viewers have taken to Twitter to share their predictions, and it’s safe to say the results are set to cause some serious drama and heartbreak…

Love Island continues on Thursday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Contact us