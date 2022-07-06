Love Island viewers predict the heartbreaking results of the Casa Amor recoupling

Love Island viewers are predicting the results of the Casa Amor recoupling, before it finally airs on Thursday night.

Fans were left fuming at the end of tonight’s episode, as the show ended on a serious cliffhanger.

While bosses teased the Casa Amor recoupling would happen tonight, the episode cut to the credits after host Laura Whitmore asked the new girls to stand in front of the fire pit.

Viewers were on the edge of their seats as many of the boys had their heads turned in the main villa while the girls were in Casa Amor over the past few days.

Andrew had struck up a romance with new girl Coco, straying from his current partner Tasha, while Dami got close to Summer, despite being coupled up with Indiyah.

Meanwhile, Jacques shared a kiss with Cheyanne during tonight’s episode, which is sure to leave his partner Paige heartbroken – as she’s stayed loyal to him in Casa Amor.

Davide also had his head turned by Mollie, but during tonight’s episode he seemed unsure about his connection with her over Ekin-Su.

Meanwhile over in Casa Amor, not all the girls have stayed loyal while they were away, as Tasha has shared a kiss with new boy Billy, and Indiyah has been getting to know Deji.

With so much up in the air ahead of the recoupling, viewers have taken to Twitter to share their predictions, and it’s safe to say the results are set to cause some serious drama and heartbreak…

Predictions Jay & Chyna

Jacques & Cheyanne

Dami & Summer

Andrew & Coco

Indiyah & Deji

Danica & Josh

Tasha & Billy Luca & Gemma Both stick together

Davide & Ekin Su Both stick together Paige stays loyal. Only single one #LoveIsland — 𝕵 💫 (@itsjackfish) July 6, 2022

predictions: andrew is gonna recouple and have a breakdown when tasha comes back w billy. jacques is gonna stick with paige and lie to her abt what happened. dami is gonna recouple with summer and davide is gonna stay with ekin. #loveisland — Deusa Bernardo🤍 (@deusaaa___) July 6, 2022

#CasaAmor PREDICTIONS BEFORE TOMORROW:

❤️- head turned | 💚-loyal

Indiyah💚Dami💚(think Dami might change his mind)

Gemma💚Luca💚

Jacques❤️Paige💚

Jay❤️danica❤️

Davide💚Ekin💚

Tasha❤️Andrew❤️ #LoveIsland — Fkrkekek (@d14m0ndx) July 6, 2022

My prediction:

- Davide stays with Ekin-Su

- Paige picks Jacques who will have re-coupled

- Luca, of course, simps his way back to Gemma

- Andrew recouples out of spite

- Indiya sticks with Dami who will have re-coupled

- The rest are self-explanatory#LoveIsland — Kari Megeed (@KariMegeed) July 6, 2022

Prediction - Jacques doesn’t recouple with a girl, Paige thinks he’s waited and runs over excited, then we have the awkward period where Jacques has to downplay what he did #loveisland — The Boatman (@TheBoatman15) July 6, 2022

#loveisland predictions for tomorrows recoupling Luca:Gemma

Davide:Ekin-Su

Jay:Chyna

Jaques:Paige (but then she finds out what a scum bag he has been)

Andrew picks Tasha but Tasha picks Billy

Dami picks Summer but Indyah picks Dami — Futureman (@futurematti) July 6, 2022

Right predictions Ekin-su & Davide - stay

Gemma & Luca - stay

Paige & Jaqcues - Jaqcues switch

Indiyah & Dami - Dami switch

Tasha & Andrew - Tasha switch

Jay & Danica - both switch #LoveIsland — TV (@TVrealitysoaps) July 6, 2022

Love Island continues on Thursday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.