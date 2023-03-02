Love Island teaser sees Olivia and Maxwell dump TWO more Islanders: ‘This has been a really difficult decision’

The teaser for tonight’s Love Island is here, and it sees dumped Islanders Olivia and Maxwell choose two more contestants to go home.

They must pick one girl and one boy from the three remaining vulnerable couples – therefore leaving Tanya, Shaq, Claudia, Keanan, Casey and Rosie all at risk.

Host Maya Jama explains: “You must now choose one girl and one boy from the remaining vulnerable couples to be dumped from the Island tonight. Please go and take a seat to discuss your reasons and to make a decision.”

As they deliberate, Olivia says: “This is stressful, there’s so many options.”

Having finally come to an agreement they head back over to break the news to their fellow Islanders.

Olivia says: “This has been a really difficult decision for both of us. Do you keep a couple in that could potentially rebuild a flame? Do you keep a boy and a girl that haven’t had enough time here? It’s been very difficult to make this decision, there’s so many options we could have gone for.”

Which boy and girl will be leaving with Olivia and Maxwell?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter. Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order. SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.