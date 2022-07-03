Love Island teaser sees Gemma get to know new Irish boy Jack

Looks like Jack Keating’s Irish charm could be working in his favour, as he makes moves in the Love Island villa.

The 23-year-old Dubliner, who is the son of Boyzone star Ronan Keating, has been confirmed for this year’s Casa Amor.

Jack and five other boys joined the girls in Casa Amor on Friday night and on tonight’s show, the rugby player gets to know Gemma Owen.

As the pair cool off by the pool, Jack says: “My mum and my little sister are big into show jumping and everything like that. I know you’re big into it as well.”

Gemma says: “Oh ok, oh wow!” The 19-year-old then asks: “So your mum is a showjumper? So what does your dad do?”

Jack replies: “He’s a singer.”

Gemma, who is the daughter of footballer Michael Owen, asks: “A well-known singer?”

Jack answers: “Yeah he is, you know Ronan Keating? That’s the old man”

Noting how important her family is to her, Gemma asks: “So you’re really family orientated?” Jack agrees, saying: “I’m very family orientated. It would be something I’d definitely look for in a girl. I’ve got a big crazy family back home.”

Will Jack turn Gemma’s head, or will she stay loyal to fishmonger Luca Bish?

Jack, works in social media marketing, revealed he signed up for Love Island because he has “been single for a long time.”

He said: “I’ve really been missing that spark that I haven’t been getting on the dating scene, like I’ve been dating for a long time. And I just thought why not? Hopefully I’ll get a connection with somebody and see what happens.”

He believes he is still single because he hasn’t yet met “the right girl.”

The Dubliner hopes he’ll bring “a bit of energy” to the villa, as well as “a bit of Irish charm.”

Jack thinks he’s a good boyfriend because he has loyalties to the girl he is with.

“I’ve never cheated on anyone. I can be very compassionate, I’m not afraid to tell a girl how I feel – I wear my heart on my sleeve a lot of the time,” he said.

He doesn't appear to be afraid to step on anyone's toes, as he said, "I'm gonna have to potentially break up a couple maybe. It won't be the most ideal thing, but I've got to do what's best for me." Jack doesn't have any specific "icks", but is likely to steer away from someone with "trust issues". "I'm a very trustworthy person, so I hope that whoever I'm with as well would be the same," he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Keating (@jackkeating11) Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.