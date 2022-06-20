Love Island stars Jacques O’Neill and Davide Sanclimenti knew each other BEFORE the show

Turns out Jacques O’Neill and Davide Sanclimenti knew each other before they met on Love Island.

Eagle-eyed fans have done some digging, and found an Instagram exchange between the pair that dates back to over a year ago.

Back in January 2021, Davide shared a photo of himself working out with his model pal Andrea Cassavia to the app.

The Itallian Stallion edited the caption four weeks ago, and it now reads: “Dream Team 🏋🏻‍♀️”

73 weeks ago, Jacques commented on the post: “You boys need to start training 🐷”

Davide replied: “more gym and less parties I guess 🤣🤣😘”, and Jacques wrote back: “more gym keep the amount of parties the same 🤪😂”

One fan has since replied to the comments: “so we just going to act like you 2 weren’t boys 73 weeks ago 😂😂😂”

Davide isn’t the only Islander Jacques knew before he headed into the villa, as he is also Gemma Owen’s ex-boyfriend.

The former couple dated for eight months, and broke up a year and a half before they entered the villa.

Jacques entered the villa as a bombshell, and he is currently coupled up with Paige Thorne.

Gemma is currently in a friendship couple with Davide, as new girl Danica stole Luca Bish from her during Sunday night’s recoupling.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

