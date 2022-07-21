Love Island star Coco Lodge breaks down in tears while discussing ‘hurtful’ comments about her appearance

Dumped Love Island star Coco Lodge broke down in tears while discussing “hurtful” comments about her appearance.

The 27-year-old was dumped from the villa last week alongside Josh Le Grove.

Speaking on Murad Merali’s podcast, the Casa Amor bombshell revealed she had never had an issue with trolling prior to being on the hit dating show.

“I didn’t expect it, I mean I’ve never had an issue with…” Coco began, before becoming overwhelmed with emotion.

“I don’t wanna get emotional,” she said, before apologising to Josh and Murad – who told her it was OK to take a moment.

“It hurts to obviously see, because it’s about your appearance. However I was perceived on the show is not my personality anyway, they’ve edited me to look a certain way,” Coco continued.

“But to comment about my appearance, obviously it’s hurtful like I’ve been cast for a reason.”

“How you look on those cameras, or the press photo to begin with – they don’t choose the most flattering stuff,” she joked, referencing the multiple memes that the Love Island official press photos do the Islanders “dirty”.

Coco turned to Josh and said: “I mean I think all of our press photos – we’re a lot better in real life.”

The 27-year-old also told Murad that she “cried a lot for the first few days,” after hearing comments the OG boys made about her appearance.

“There was comments made when the filming wasn’t off that I’m a ‘four out of ten’, by some of the boys. I don’t know who said it – Summer heard it. ‘You’re a four out of ten, Paige is a twelve’, I think they said it to Paige, I don’t really know,” she said.

“The comments were made and I had a really hard time in there as it was, and I was crying a lot for the first few days.”

Coco entered the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell and cracked on with Andrew Le Page while his flame Tasha Ghouri was away.

However, after both Andrew and Tasha decided to re-couple, they soon realised that they were disheartened by seeing each other with different people and quickly cooled things off with their Casa flames.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

