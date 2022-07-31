Love Island star addresses Jacques O’Neill and Antigoni Buxton dating rumours

Love Island star Charlie Radnedge has addressed rumours Jacques O’Neill and Antigoni Buxton are dating.

The reality stars have been spending a lot of time together since they left the villa, and fans are rooting for them to couple up in real life.

Charlie, who was dumped from the villa earlier this month alongside Antigoni, has since set the record straight on the singer’s rumoured romance with rugby star Jacques.

In a TikTok video, Charlie said: “Antigoni and Jacques are definitely not dating, they’re just good friends.”

“Everyone keeps on asking this at the moment. Similar to myself and Antigoni, we’re securely in the friend zone.”

Jacques dramatically quit Love Island earlier this month, and later admitted signing up for the show was “the worst decision” of his life.

When he left the villa, the 23-year-old said he would wait for his beau Paige Thorne on the outside, as he said he wanted her to be his girlfriend. However, since Jacques quit the show, Paige has struck up a romance with bombshell Adam Collard.

The pair are one of the five remaining couples in the villa, and went on their final date during Thursday night’s episode.

Jacques has since deleted all photos of him and Paige from his Instagram feed – which were posted during his time on the show.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

