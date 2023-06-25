Love Island sneak peek shows the fallout of Molly’s shock departure

A sneak peek of tonight’s Love Island shows the fallout of Molly’s shock departure.

The 24-year-old was brutally dumped from the villa on Friday night, after bombshell Kady stole Zachariah from her in a dramatic recoupling.

On tonight’s show, the girls rush to hug Molly and say their goodbyes to her.

As Molly prepares to leave, Catherine comforts her by saying: “Love always finds a way.”

Kady feels awkward and worries what Zach’s reaction will be.

Pulling her for a chat, will Zach be open to getting to know Kady?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.

