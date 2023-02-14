Love Island first look: the villas go head to head in Raunchy Races

The main villa and Casa Amor go head to head in Raunchy Races in tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Each villa will race against one another to complete a series of sexy challenges – the first to complete each challenge wins a point.

The villa which receives the most points will win a party.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, Tanya locks lips with Irish contestant Martin, while Casa Amor bombshell Layla kisses Kai.

Reflecting on this round, Shaq says: “I was thinking who’s shorter out of Tanya and Jessie, I’m hoping it was Jessie…”

Meanwhile, after Tanya’s kiss with Martin she says: “Oh wow, it was good actually.”

The shortest boy is then challenged to kiss the girl he fancies the most – with Casey kissing Sanam, and Kain snogging Lana.

Sanam admits: “Casey is a good kisser, I can’t lie, he knows what he’s doing.”

Which Casa Amor bombshells will Tom and Snog in the main villa, and which OG girls do Kain and Frankie decide to kiss in Casa Amor?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

