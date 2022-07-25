Love Island first look: The Islanders take part in the 2022 Talent Show

The 2022 Love Island Talent Show takes place tonight.

On Monday night’s episode of the hit dating show, the Islanders will dust off their instruments, stretch and warm up their vocal chords as they show off their hidden talents.

With Danica ready to show off her best dance moves, Adam quite literally putting his cards on the table with a magic trick and Davide whipping up his signature dish in the debut instalment of ‘Cooking with Davide’, there’s plenty to feast your eyes on.

Indiyah’s pulled out a favourite childhood musical instrument and Andrew’s got a surprise in store as he brings his estate agent skills to the Villa.

But whose skills will impress their partners and who has to agree they won’t give each other the ick?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

