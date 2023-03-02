Love Island first look: The Islanders take part in a Sports Day

Following tonight’s Love Island dumping, the remaining contestants take part in a Sports Day.

They receive a text which reads: “Islanders, Limber up and get your sweatbands on, as today the Villa will go head to head in sports day! #EggAndSpooning #LetTheGamesBegin.”

Which Islanders will reveal their competitive streak and which team will come out on top?

Kai is confident as he says: “I’m a PE teacher, it’s something I do all the time.”

Jessie and Will are both appointed captains, which Islanders will they pick for their teams? The red team is captained by Will whilst the blue team is captained by Jessie.

Both teams will compete in four rounds, first up is the space hopper relay, which team will be quickest to bounce across the finish line?

Round two is the egg and spoon race but the blue team think one of their opponents is cheating, which Islander might be breaking the rules in a bid to win?

The next round is the water balloon race, without using their hands each team must pass the water balloons between them and into the bucket at the end of the course.

The blue team has a tactic as one of the girls says: “The strategy was to get the balloon and put it in Jessie’s boobs.” Will this strategy score them the win?

Sports day’s fourth and final round is the inflatable surfboard race, in this challenge the Islanders must each lay on an inflatable and paddle across the length of the swimming pool to see which team are the strongest swimmers.

Who will take home the crown? Jessie for the blue team or Will for the red?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

