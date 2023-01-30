Ad
HomeReality TV

Latest Posts

Love Island first look: The Islanders find out about Tom and Ellie’s secret kiss

From Lifted Entertainment
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

The Islanders will find out about Tom and Ellie’s secret kiss on tonight’s Love Island.

On Sunday night, the pair snuck up to the terrace and locked lips, minutes after Tom and Olivia spoke about possibly rekindling their romance.

Ellie tells Will about the kiss tonight, and he then pulls Jessie, Tanya and Shaq for a chat to fill them in.

From Lifted Entertainment

The farmer says: “I have had a lot on my mind today. I got told a little bit of information and I don’t know what to do with it.”

Tanya asks: “What was that?”

Will reveals: “So basically, Ellie pulled me today and said yesterday that she kissed Tom out on the terrace.”

Tanya and Jessie gasp in shock, as Will says: “Don’t make it a big deal.”

From Lifted Entertainment

Shaq says: “Wait, hold on, hold on. What?”

Jessie says: “We better duck for cover…”

With the secret out, how long is it until Tom learns his private kiss hasn’t stayed so private? And how will Olivia react?

Find out on Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

From Lifted Entertainment

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us