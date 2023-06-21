Ad
Love Island first look: New bombshells Mal and Montel enjoy their first dates

Mal and Montel enjoy two first dates each on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The bombshells’ arrival was teased at the end of Tuesday night’s episode, after Leah & Mitch and Jess & Sammy were voted the least compatible couples by their fellow Islanders.

Both couples have been forced apart and are now single, and won’t be allowed pick each other in the next recoupling.

But to ease the blow of being left single, host Maya Jama confirmed two new Islanders were entering the villa to date them – Mal and Montel.

While Mal dates Sammy and Montel dates Leah, Jess and Mitch watch from the sidelines.

They later swap with their former partners.

Which Islanders are already discussing getting dogs together, who shares their love of skiing, and which Islander says their date is exactly their type on paper?

