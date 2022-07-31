Love Island first look: Indiyah’s mum quizzes Dami on his Casa Amor antics ahead of the final

It’s time for the Meet The Parents episode of Love Island tonight, and Indiyah’s mum has some questions for Dami…

The Dubliner grew close to bombshell Summer in Casa Amor, and had a three-way kiss with her and Chyna.

Dami later ended things with Summer to rekindle his romance with Indiyah, but he is still in her family’s bad books.

Indiyah’s mum Dee and sister Shak tell her of Dami: “The behaviour, and I’m sure Shak will tell Dami, he’s not been cleared yet. He’s not cleared in my eyes yet either…”

When Dee meets Dami she does have some questions, including: “So explain the three-way kiss…”

Also on tonight’s show, Dami is greeted virtually by his sister Femi and cousin Alicia, who let him know: “Grandma’s been watching!”

When talk turns to Casa, his sister says: “Why? But why?”

Indiyah and Dami have made it through to Monday night’s final, but who will be joining them?

Find out on Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

