Love Island first look: Gemma and Luca’s romance hits breaking point ahead of the final

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish will come to blows on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The couple have had their fair share of ups and downs on the show so far, but they have always managed to work things out.

However, a sneak peek of Tuesday night’s show sees Luca storm off and remove his mic after a heated argument with his beau.

The Islanders take part in the Mile High Club challenge tonight, which sees the girls “prep the boys for departure”, giving them a full safety briefing, and offering refreshments.

In the first look teaser, Gemma is seen licking up Adam Collard’s body during the challenge, as Luca watches on.

After the challenge, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu says to Gemma: “Was it me or was I seeing that Luca was being a bit weird? Like when you were doing your challenge?”

Indiyah adds: “He was just a little bit of a baby.”

Gemma replies: “It’s really not that deep but if he’s gonna be a p**** over it then he can do one.”

The 19-year-old then goes for a chat with Luca, and says: “You can sit here and say that you’re not in a mood, you’re in a mood.”

After Luca insists he’s “not in a mood,” Gemma replies: “Luca, don’t play thick. You’re pushing me off, had a face like a slapped arse, are you 12?!”

Luca then says: “It’s obviously not nice to see, but it’s a challenge so I can’t exactly stay annoyed at you for it.”

Gemma says: “So you can’t exactly ‘stay’ annoyed at me for it, so you were annoyed at it.”

Luca then gets up and storms off, saying: “It’s doing my head it,” before taking his mic off.

Will the couple resolve their issues before the Love Island final next Monday? And who will be sent home in tonight’s dumping?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

