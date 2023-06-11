Love Island fans turn on THIS contestant after the latest episode of the show

Love Island fans have turned on Molly Marsh, after the latest episode of the show.

On Sunday night, Zachariah pulled the blonde beauty for a chat, where he confessed his feelings for her.

The basketball player, who is coupled up with Catherine, said: “I feel like I needed to say something right now, I’m definitely just trying to put myself out there right now, I’m definitely thinking about you.”

Molly, who is coupled up with Mitchel, admitted she was glad Zachariah was honest about his feelings – and hinted that she felt the same.

After Zachariah kissed Molly in a challenge, leaving Catherine shocked, Molly revealed to the girls that she is very attracted to him.

Meanwhile, Catherine, Jess and Whitney discussed Molly’s reaction to the kiss, revealing they think she is “loving” the attention – with Jess reminding the girls that Molly is a “theatre actress”.

Fans took to Twitter to slam Molly for being “a bit of a snake” and for not telling Catherine that she secretly had feelings for Zachariah.

One tweeted: “Molly is a bit of a snake, she lacks the common decency to let the girls know she wants to know their man yikes.”

Another wrote: “I HATEEE how Molly doesn’t even let Catherine know about these convos with Zach. No girl code or anything smh.”

Check out more reactions below:

i’m glad catherine, jess and whitney can all see that molly is soaking up all this attention

molly is defo not the nice girl she’s trying so hard to be… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5wOfkmwJIH — millie⁷ 🪞🃏🪁🧑🏻‍🚀🥢 (@jimisvibe) June 11, 2023

The funniest thing is if Catherine did what Molly is doing to Catherine, Molly would be crying enough tears to fill the river Nile🙄🗑 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/OXleIK86Uh — Lizza Flower 🌼 (@Lizzy7214) June 11, 2023

Molly what happened to girl code? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/xXUdz3m9i7 — i want it, i got it ₊‧°𐐪♡𐑂°‧₊ (@mxdnighttenshi) June 11, 2023

I HATEEE how Molly doesn’t even let Catherine know about these convos with Zach. No girl code or anything smh #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1HXp1Tecww — Imboredaffff (@Imboredaffff1) June 11, 2023

I am so over Molly. Her indecisiveness, the constant crying when confronted, and the switching sides all the time. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/puKTxJHU5v — heebejeebes era (@bruh16110500) June 11, 2023

Molly is a bit of a snake, she lacks the common decency to let the girls know she wants to know their man yikes #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nf5xD1R7dn — CHOCOMILOMAMI🇬🇭🧸💛| (@itsna3x) June 11, 2023