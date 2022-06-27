Love Island: The best reactions to the return of the heart racing challenge

It’s official: The heart racing challenge will return to Love Island on Tuesday night.

The game sees the Islanders dress up in sexy outfits and perform routines for their co-stars in a bid to raise their heart rates.

Following each of their performances, the contestants find out who has raised each of their heart rates the most – which can cause some serious drama.

The teaser for Tuesday night’s episode of the show confirmed the fan favourite challenge is set to return, and fans are so excited for it.

One tweeted: “WE FINALLY GET THE HEART RATE CHALLENGE THANK YOU LOVE ISLAND.”

Another wrote: “IS THE HEART RATE CHALLENGE BACK???. Yes Love Island producers. This is the toxicity we need,” while a third penned: “I hope Davides heart rate gets raised the most by ekin and vice versa.”

WE FINALLY GET THE HEART RATE CHALLENGE THANK YOU LOVE ISLAND #loveisland pic.twitter.com/5C9a578Iec — patricia batewoman (@cherry_electrix) June 27, 2022

IS THE HEART RATE CHALLENGE BACK???. Yes Love Island producers. This is the toxicity we need #LoveIsland — roshni (@ro5hnii) June 27, 2022

OMG ITS THE DANCING CHALLENGE WHAT IF DAVIDE’S HEART RACES THE MOST FOR EKIN-SU #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/NBCNaNf0Rd — yas (@yasminnn_p) June 27, 2022

I hope Davides heart rate gets raised the most by ekin and vice versa #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/zsZmj2P1sq — caroo (@Kazrolin) June 27, 2022

and when gemmas heart races the most for jaques #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nyNgymmrb0 — lo💫 (@dprloa) June 27, 2022

Oh if Gemma has her heart rate raised by anyone other than Luca he’s going into cardiac arrest #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/A3kptoQFJB — ivy 🏝 (@sittbackdown) June 27, 2022

