Love Island fans react as TWO couples rekindle their romances

It seems all has been forgiven in the Love Island villa.

After a dramatic few days following the fallout from Casa Amor, Paige finally forgave Jacques for kissing Cheyanne when he read her a heartfelt letter during Monday night’s episode.

The paramedic kissed her rugby player beau after the romantic gesture, signaling that their romance is back on tracks.

Later on in the show, Indiyah also decided she was ready to forgive Dami for his Casa Amor antics with Summer.

The hotel waitress ran out to her Irish beau, who was sleeping outside on the day beds, during the night to give him a hug and a kiss.

Fans have taken to Twitter to react to Paige and Indiyah giving their boys another chance, and not everyone is very happy about it.

One tweeted: “now why on earth are jacques and paige together? for the love of god love island take them off my screen, paige has mug written on her forehead forgiving a man who disrespected you THEY BETTER NOT F*CKING WIN THIS SHOW OR ELSE ILL PERSONALLY GO TO OFCOM MYSELF.”

Another wrote: “INDIYAH AND DAMI TOO THIS IS THE WORST NIGHT IN LOVE ISLAND HISTORY.”

now why on earth are jacques and paige together? for the love of god love island take them off my screen, paige has mug written on her forehead forgiving a man who disrespected you THEY BETTER NOT FUCKING WIN THIS SHOW OR ELSE ILL PERSONALLY GO TO OFCOM MYSELF #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/KRPQvmtBqt — sana (@SanaRavishing) July 11, 2022

no matter what slowed down piano version of a dance song they put over jacques and paige i do NOT care, enough from these two it’s boring #LoveIsland — lewys (@lookingforlewys) July 11, 2022

that dami and indiyah scene was cuter but that can’t make me forget👎 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/vso6qodehP — grayman luvr (@prtygetsmewttrr) July 11, 2022

INDIYAH AND DAMI TOO THIS IS THE WORST NIGHT IN LOVE ISLAND HISTORY #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/3DIorLFj3K — Jack (@JacckStevens) July 11, 2022

Bruh indiyah and paige are both massive mugs and pushovers #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hPaJ1Gua6E — Random Guy 234 (@nikyad123) July 11, 2022

ROLL THE TAPES FREE PAIGE AND INDIYAH #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/XLFFnB9EtL — Aurora (@babygotbunda) July 11, 2022

