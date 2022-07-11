Love Island fans brand the girls ‘fake’ after ‘bitchy’ comments about Ekin-Su

Love Island fans have branded the girls “fake” over their “bitchy” comments about Ekin-Su.

On Monday night’s show, bombshell Adam entered the villa while the boys were away, and he used the opportunity to get to know the girls better.

The 26-year-old spend most his time chatting to Paige, Gemma, Danica and Ekin-Su.

While most the girls in the villa admitted they fancied Adam and they would like to get to know him, Ekin-Su confessed she didn’t think he’d turn her head as she is very happy with Davide.

But when she left to chat to Adam, Tasha suggested Ekin-Su was going to “use” Adam to make Davide “jealous”, and Gemma agreed.

Viewers took to Twitter to defend Ekin-Su from the girls’ comments, with one writing: “The girls are so fake to Ekin-Su. They bitch about her but as soon as they have a problem she’s their 24/7 therapist.”

Another wrote: “These babes are fake as hell.. they will run to Ekin-Su when their men are stepping on their hearts but will stay bitching about her..”

A third penned: “these girls are still being fake with ekin su after she’s been the most supportive one…”

A fourth tweeted: “all them girls are fake to ekin but run to her when they need advice or backup.”

