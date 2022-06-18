Love Island fans beg Dami Hope to ditch Amber Beckford after she let her ‘true colours’ show

Love Island fans are begging Dami Hope to ditch Amber Beckford, as they believe she let her “true colours” show during Friday night’s episode.

The Dublin native is currently coupled up with Amber – although their relationship is set to be tested as another new bombshell, Danica Taylor, has entered the villa.

On Friday night, we saw a heated exchanged between Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and the “Italian Stallion” Davide Sanclimenti, after new boy Jay Younger turned her head.

Whilst they argued about Ekin-Su and Jay’s secret terrace meetings, Amber was seen telling the group that the couple had kissed, a fact Davide was not previously aware of.

The morning afterwards, Ekin-Su told the girls that she had moved on from caring about Davide, and eagle-eyed fans took to Twitter when they saw Amber roll her eyes at the actress’ statement.

amber is literally rolling her eyes at ekin su talking about how right she is lolll #LoveIsland — led tasso (@hermayonnaise_) June 18, 2022

Amber hates Ekin Su – the eye rolling, the sly comments😂😭 #LoveIsland — lavs (@_laviniaax) June 18, 2022

Later on in the episode, Indiyah Polack became giddy and red-faced when she told Amber that she had kissed Ikenna Ekwonna in front of Remi Lambert, the new bombshell who wanted to get to know her.

Fans accused Amber of “gaslighting” her friend as she said, “If you didn’t want a kiss, why did you make him a smoothie?” as Indiyah said, “I did!” to which Amber then responded, “Well why are you embarrassed then?”

One Twitter user said, “Amber is jealousy bitter bitchy vibes ??” while another said, “Is it just me or does Amber patronise Indiyah at times?”

Amber is just jealousy bitter bitchy vibes ?? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/oxypW2XCOH — lulu (@okaysurejan) June 18, 2022

Is it me or does Amber patronise Indiyah at times? #LoveIsland — Kobina (@manlikekobzuna) June 18, 2022

The Islanders then took part in the challenge ‘Sex-Sea’, in which they first met new bombshell Danica.

When they returned to the villa, Danica introduced herself to the boys as the remaining girls sat elsewhere.

Amber was seen telling the girls, “I don’t want to show her around,” before Luca Bish brought the 21-year-old over and Amber changed her tune to say, “Shall we give you a tour?”

Love Island viewers quickly flocked to Twitter to discuss the weird exchange.

“I don’t want to fucking give her a tour” … “do you want a tour” wow two faced Amber #LoveIsland — Mrs Collins 🤍 (@LrnDanielle12) June 18, 2022

Amber is a red flag friend. She’s rolling her eyes at people. She’s offering to take the new girl around she explicitly said she didn’t want to and then gaslighting Indiya when she needed someone for reassurance. #LoveIsland — Alisha (@aserangel93) June 18, 2022

Love Island viewers are now urging Dublin native Dami to ditch Amber after she showed her “true colours” throughout the episode.

One fan wrote, “Dami needs to escape Amber before her bad vibes gets them kicked off later down the line,” while another simply said, “Dami deserves better!”

Danica pick Dami right now Amber needs to be scared #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/CVjSVRsMxO — Aleech (@BxbySimplyy) June 18, 2022

Dami needs to escape amber before her bad vibes gets them kicked off later down the line #LoveIsland — Cyd ✨✨ (@CydWashington) June 18, 2022

How do we yeet Amber out of the villa, but keep Dami? #loveisland — apatheticblackhottie (@wadyamin1) June 18, 2022

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

