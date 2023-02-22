Love Island fans are ALL saying the same thing about Olivia and Maxwell’s date

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda’s date.

Last week, the actress chose to recouple with the Casa Amor bombshell – bringing him back to the main villa.

On Wednesday night’s episode of the hit dating show, Maxwell received a text which read: “Maxwell and Olivia, it’s time for your first date, please get ready to go to the Treehouse #BarkingUpTheRightTree #TreatingYouRight.”

While they were on their date, Olivia told Maxwell that she was “sixth time lucky”, as she had been in five unsuccessful couples to date – her last being with Kai Fagan.

Fans took to Twitter to comment that the 27-year-old is still hung up on Kai, and that she wasn’t even able to stop talking about him during her date with Maxwell.

One Twitter user penned: “Olivia mentioning Kai on her date 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ get over it girl.”

A second said: “Again olivia . Why must you remind 10,000 times of your date with kaiii.”

Again olivia . Why must you remind 10,000 times of your date with kaiii #loveisland — Jenna (@JennaBella87) February 22, 2023

For someone who claims she’s over Kai, Olivia said his name a lot on her and Maxwell’s first date #loveisland — Candull (@Candull3) February 22, 2023

Was it just me or was the whole date based on how much Olivia apparently doesn’t like Kai 🤣🤣😩 #loveisland — Rinsola Babajide 🍫 (@Rinsolab11_) February 22, 2023

Imagine going on a date and she talking about her ex all the time. Olivia, stop talking about Kai… its more than obvious now… #Loveisland — HAWallace (@wallace_ha) February 22, 2023

Even on her date with Maxwell Kai was mentioned by Olivia 🤦🏻‍♀️🙄 #loveisland — Marie Anthony 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@mlawelshgirl) February 22, 2023

Olivia is deffo that girl that talks about her ex’s on a date 🥴 #loveisland — Halimaaaa✨ (@halimakarim06) February 22, 2023

Olivia mentioned Kai’s name 3 times on her date 😁 #loveisland — Huda (@hudab56) February 22, 2023

